Public Notice

The Town of Ossian (507 N. Jefferson St., Ossian, IN 46777) is submitting a Notice of Intent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements of 327 IAC 15-5 to discharge storm water from construction activities associated with the Ossian Amphitheater Site project located approximately 2000 ft. east of S.R. 1 and 1800 ft. north of E 900 N. Runoff from the project site will discharge into the Eightmile Creek-Moser Lake Outlet. Questions or comments should be directed to Luann Martin, Town Manager at (260) 622-4251.

nb 12/14

