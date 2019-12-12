FHG Development is submitting a Notice of Intent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements of 327 IAC 15-5 to discharge storm water from construction activities associated with Cross Wind Lakes infrastructure plans located at 1003’ East of Little River Trace on CR 900 N, Ossian, IN 46777. Runoff from the project site will discharge to the Harry Bunn Tile. Questions or comments regarding this project should be directed to Ben Johnson, MLS Engineering, LLC., 260-489-8571

