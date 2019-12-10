Peggy Ann Dick, 86, of Decatur, passed away peacefully Dec. 4, 2019, at home. Peggy was born Feb. 21, 1933, in Terre Haute to Thomas B. and Nondus C. Cain Davidson. She married Edward E. Dick Aug. 28, 1954.

Peggy graduated from Chester Center High School and then graduated as a registered nurse from the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in 1953. Peggy honed her nursing skills at the Caylor Nickel Clinic in Bluffton, the Adams Central School system, various local doctor offices, and eventually retired early from Adams Memorial Hospital.

She was a life member of the Adams County Historical Society and loved to participate in the National Society Women Descendants of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company as well as the Daughters of the American Revolution.

She was also a member of St. Luke Church in rural Decatur. Peggy was a certified genealogist and was a published author of her family’s history at the National Archives in Washington D.C. She also loved to cook, sew, and travel.

She is survived by her four children, Eric (Yvonne) Dick of Decatur, Brian (Elizabeth) Dick of Cumberland, R.I., Bruce Dick of Decatur, and Lori (Eric) Spence of Indianapolis. Peggy enjoyed avid conversations and playing card games with her eight grandchildren, Erin (Shane) Combs; Kara (Kenny) Lingg; Micaila, Jenna and Kyle Sheridan of Cumberland, R.I.; and Sarah, Katherine, and John Spence of Indianapolis. Her pride and joy were her great-grandchildren, Isaac and Hannah Combs, who affectionately referred to her at GiGi. Peggy also has a surviving sister, Joanne Wentz of Marion.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward; and four brothers, Thomas, James, Richard and William Davidson.

Visitation will be on Friday, Dec. 13, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, 225 Adams St., Decatur. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, also at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation an hour prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Rev. Mike Wertenberger will be officiating and burial will immediately follow in the St. Luke Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Luke Church or Adams County Historical Society.

To sign our guest book, visit www.hshfuneralhome.com