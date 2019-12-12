Pauline M. Miller, 96, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Church of God Home in Carlisle, Pa.

She was born May 20, 1923, in Allen County, to Rhua and Chloe Valentine.

She worked at General Electric during World War II and then spent many years working a a waitress at the Dutch Mill Restaurant. Pauline was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton.

She is survived by her children, Steve (Mary Anne) Miller of Bloomington, Carolyn Thompson of Carlisle, Pa., Brian Miller of Bloomington, and Kevin (Randi) Miller of Solsberry, Ind. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Paul B. Miller.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1300 N. Main St. in Bluffton, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Miller family at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com