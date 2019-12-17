Paul E. Perry Sr., 84, of Bluffton, died Saturday evening, Dec. 14, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Mr. Perry was born July 25, 1935, in Wells County, to Earl D. Perry Sr. and Ruth Ann Richards Perry. His parents preceded him in death.

He married Barbara A. Bertsch Dec. 31, 1955, in Bluffton. His wife preceded him in death Sept. 28, 2015.

Survivors include a son, Paul E. (Deb) Perry Jr. of Traverse City, Mich.; a daughter, Tess (Tom) Garrett of Butler; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Carl (Geri) Perry of Bluffton, Earl (Melba) Perry Jr. of Paducah, Ky., Bobby (Della) Perry of Bluffton, and Kay (Sheila) Perry of Mississippi; and two sisters, Pearl Ragg of Bluffton and Norma (Dewey) Zent of Warren.

Mr. Perry was preceded in death by a son, Daniel D. Perry Sr., and a daughter, Kimiko Hayden; a brother, Norman Perry; two sisters, Melva Mullins and Becky Miller; and a grandson.

There will be no public services. Burial will take place at the Six Mile Cemetery in the spring of 2020.

The Goodwin–Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton is in charge of arrangements.