Notice is hereby given by the Board of School Trustees, Southern Wells Community Schools, Poneto, Indiana shall receive sealed bids from experienced and eligible contractors at the Southern Wells Community Schools, Adminstrative Service Center, located at 9120 S 300 West, Poneto, Indiana 46781, until 2:00 pm local time on December 20, 2019 for:

2020 Roof Work at Southern Wells Elementary School

Said bid proposal shall include all labor, materials and services necessary to complete the above project in strict accordance with the drawings and specifications as prepared by Etica Group, Inc. Architects\Engineers.

Bids are to be received by a single prime contractor.

Bidders are to include with their sealed bid, a bid deposit of 5% of the total bid in the form of a bank draft, certified check, money order or bid bond.

All submitted bids will be opened publicly and read immediately after the 2:00 pm submission time at the Southern Wells Community Schools, Adminstration Service Center, located at 9120 S 300 West, Poneto, Indiana 46781. Bids received after the published time will be returned unopened.

In the event any bidder withdraws their bid or fails to execute a contract and/or furnish all required bonds within ten (10) days after the award of contract to the successful bidder by Southern Wells Community Schools, Southern Wells Community Schools may declare the successful bidder’s bid deposit forfeited to Southern Wells Community Schools as liquidated damages.

Bids are to be submitted in a sealed envelope, addressed to the school Corporation, with the name and address of the bidder and the name of the project to which the bid is for on the front of the envelope. Bids submitted by mail are to be addressed to:

Mr. Steve Darnell, Superintendent of Schools

Southern Wells Community Schools

9120 S 300 West

Poneto, Indiana 46781

Complete and detailed Plans and Specifications for this work, including but not limited to, instruction to Bidders, Bid Forms and General Conditions are on file and maybe reviewed at the following locations:

Southern Wells Community Schools

9120 S 300 West

Poneto, Indiana 46781

Etica Group Architects/Engineers

407 Broadway Street

New Haven, Indiana 46774

McGraw-Hill Construction Dodge

www.dodge.construction.com

Eastern Engineering’s Virtual Planroom

www.easternengineering.com

Contractors may also obtain copies of said plans, specifications, instructions to bidders and bid forms from Eastern Engineering’s office located at 1239 North Wells Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46808, Phone # (260) 426-3119.

A $100.00 refundable deposit for each complete set of plans and specifications, with a limit of three (3) sets per each prime contractor and only complete sets of said plans and specifications will be distributed. Unsuccessfull bidders, upon returning complete plans and specifications, that are in good and usable conditions within ten (10) days of the bid date, will be refunded their plan deposit.

A Pre-Bid meeting for this project will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 3:30 pm, local time at the Southern Wells Community Schools, Adminstrative Service Center, located at 9120 S 300 West Poneto, Indiana 46781. Attendance at this Pre-Bid meeting by a representative of each prime contractor is manditory. All prospective bidders are required to attend this mandatory meeting. Bidders will be responsible for complying with items discussed at the meeting.

The Southern Wells Community Schools reserves the right:

to at anytime reject any and all Bids;

to accept any Bid within sixty (60) days after the time of opening of the Bids, which at during this time NO Bids shall be withdrawn; and

to waive all formalities or irregularities in the bidding.

Questions regarding the Project can be directed in writing to:

Sean Mettert, PE, Project Manager

Etica goup

smettert@eticagroup.com

