Thieneman Construction, Inc., a General Contractor and Equal Employment Opportunity Employer is seeking certified MBE/WBE Subcontractors and Suppliers to bid the Bluffton Water Works Improvements Project – DIVISION 1, located in Bluffton, IN. The bid date and time for this project is December 17th, 2019 @ 1:00PM. Interested and Certified MBE/WBE Subcontractors and Suppliers should contact our estimating department via phone 317-867-3462 or fax 317-867-3463. Plans and Specifications are available to view and download at no cost by sending a request to: estimating@t-c-i.net, also at Thieneman Construction, Inc., 17219 Foundation Parkway, Westfield, IN 46074.

nb 12/11

hspaxlp