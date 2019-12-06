STATE OF INDIANA )
)SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
CAUSE NO.
90C01-1908-MI-000021
IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF: )
RILEY NEIL TUCKER )
Petitioner )
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
RILEY NEIL TUCKER, whose mailing address is: 3602 East 2nd St., Petroleum, IN 46778 in WELLS County, Indiana, hereby gives notice that RILEY NEIL TUCKER has filed a petition in the WELLS Court requesting that his name be changed to Riley Neil Tucker Devereaux.
Notice is further given that the hearing will be held on said Petition on JANUARY 2, 2020, AT 1:30 P.M.
Riley Tucker
Petitioner
November 12, 2019
K W Kiracofe
Judicial Officer
nb 12/6, 12/13, 12/20
hspaxlp