STATE OF INDIANA )

)SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO.

90C01-1908-MI-000021

IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF: )

RILEY NEIL TUCKER )

Petitioner )

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

RILEY NEIL TUCKER, whose mailing address is: 3602 East 2nd St., Petroleum, IN 46778 in WELLS County, Indiana, hereby gives notice that RILEY NEIL TUCKER has filed a petition in the WELLS Court requesting that his name be changed to Riley Neil Tucker Devereaux.

Notice is further given that the hearing will be held on said Petition on JANUARY 2, 2020, AT 1:30 P.M.

Riley Tucker

Petitioner

November 12, 2019

K W Kiracofe

Judicial Officer

nb 12/6, 12/13, 12/20

hspaxlp