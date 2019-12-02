STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE SUPERIOR/CIRCUIT

COURT

CAUSE NO.

90C01-1910-MI-000029

IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF: )

Zachery Vince Smith )

Petitioner. )

NOTICE OF PETITION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Zachery Vince Smith, whose mailing address is 1005 S. Main Street, Bluffton, IN 46714 and whose residence address is 1005 S. Main Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, Wells County, Indiana hereby gives notice that he has filed a Petition in the Superior/Circuit court requesting that his name be changed to Zachery Vince Charo.

Notice if further given that hearing will be held on said Petition on the 2nd day of JANUARY, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the Wells Circuit Court.

Zachery Vince Smith

Petitioner, Pro Se

Date: 10/29/2019

Beth Davis

SUPERIOR/CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

WELLS COUNTY

nb 12/2, 12/9, 12/16

hspaxlp