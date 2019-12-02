STATE OF INDIANA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE SUPERIOR/CIRCUIT
COURT
CAUSE NO.
90C01-1910-MI-000029
IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF: )
Zachery Vince Smith )
Petitioner. )
NOTICE OF PETITION
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Zachery Vince Smith, whose mailing address is 1005 S. Main Street, Bluffton, IN 46714 and whose residence address is 1005 S. Main Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, Wells County, Indiana hereby gives notice that he has filed a Petition in the Superior/Circuit court requesting that his name be changed to Zachery Vince Charo.
Notice if further given that hearing will be held on said Petition on the 2nd day of JANUARY, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the Wells Circuit Court.
Zachery Vince Smith
Petitioner, Pro Se
Date: 10/29/2019
Beth Davis
SUPERIOR/CIRCUIT COURT CLERK
WELLS COUNTY
