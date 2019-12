When 746 children in Wells and Huntington counties open their combined 6,714 gifts this Christmas, the volunteers and organizers of Karing for Kids helped spread that holiday cheer.

For 17 years now, the rural Bluffton-based organization has provided thousands of Christmas presents for families through the help of volunteers and community members.

