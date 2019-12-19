Lucinda “Cindy” D. Waters, 75, of Ohio City, Ohio, passed away on Monday evening, December 16, 2019, at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur.

Cindy was born on April 18, 1944 in Bluffton to Richard “Dick” and Gertrude L. “Trudy” Barnes Monroe. She graduated from Bluffton High School in 1962 and earned a Technical Degree as a certified dental assistant from Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne. Cindy retired from Kirby Risk Service Center in 2003.

Cindy and Larry A. Waters were married Oct. 10, 1981 in Lafayette.

Cindy lived a blessed and fulfilled life. She worked, traveled and was very involved in church. She enjoyed several hobbies. After retirement, Cindy enjoyed the fellowship of family and friends.

She was a member of Pastor John Hegee Ministries and a national and international Congregation of Cornerstone Church and partnered with Christians United for Israel.

Cindy is survived by her husband of 38 years, Larry of Ohio City, Ohio; siblings, Rebecca “Becky” (Charles “Skeet”) Decker of Bluffton, Mitch (Kathy) Monroe of Decatur; a stepdaughter; three step-grandsons; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Monroe of Bluffton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Brenda Kay Monroe; a brother, Dennis “Denny” Monroe; and a niece, Kelli J. Decker.

A private family service will take place at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Lyle Breeding officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the Make A Wish Foundation or to the memorial of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com