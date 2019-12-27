Lois A. Ainslie, 71, of Ossian, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Markle Health & Rehab Center.

She was born on Aug. 1 ,1948 in Fort Wayne. Lois was raised as a child in the Lutheran faith and graduated from Woodland High School in Fort Wayne. She owned and operated View Point Photo in Waynedale with her husband and later worked in retail management in Fort Wayne.

On Aug. 2 ,1968 in Fort Wayne, Lois and Edgar N. Ainslie were married, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 25, 2003.

Survivors include her two sons, Neil T. (Laura) Ainslie of Ossian and Nathan S. (Joy) Ainslie of Churubusco, and three grandchildren, Russell T. Ainslie, Reagen Scott Ainslie and Carter Mason Ainslie.

Family and close friends will gather for a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday (Dec. 28th) at Oakland Cemetery (Curryville Cemetery) in Craigville. Lois’ son, Pastor Neil Ainslie will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Friends of the Shelter. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com