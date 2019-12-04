Linda R. Cloud, 85, of Warren, died at 9:19 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

She was born Tuesday, Feb. 27, 1934, in Salamonie Township of Huntington County to Leslie Laymon and Pauline Sloan Laymon. She married Kenneth A. Cloud June 1, 1952, in Huntington County. Her parents and her husband preceded her in death.

Survivors include her sons, Michael A. (Brenda) Cloud of Rochester, Ind., Jeffery L. (Pam) Cloud of Brighton, Colo., Phillip J. Cloud of Gaston, Ore., and Bradley K. (Crystle) Cloud of Leander, Texas; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Lois (Kyle) Schoeff of Upland, LouEllen Vetor of Gas City, and Lana Myers of Warren.

Calling will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7, in the Applegate Chapel of Heritage Pointe, 801 Huntington Ave. in Warren. A funeral service will follow at noon. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

The Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren is in charge of arrangements.

