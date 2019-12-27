LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Wells County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 9:00 a.m. on January 07, 2020 at the Wells Carnegie Govt. Annex, Multi Purpose Room 105, 223 W. Washington St., in the city of Bluffton in said county, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed herein to wit:

RR9005122 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) RENEWAL

JETTINGHOFF RESTAURANT GROUP INC., 113 NORTH MAIN STREET, Bluffton IN

D/B/A BILLY ANN’S SOUTHWEST SUPPER PUB

MICHAEL JETTINGHOFF, 8121 DEER BROOK PLACE, Fort Wayne, President

MICHAEL JETTINGHOFF, 8121 DEER BROOK PLACE, Fort Wayne, Secretary

