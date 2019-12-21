TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale File number: 90-20-0005-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Wells County Courthouse First Floor, 102 W. Market St., Bluffton, IN

Judgment to be Satisfied: $83,635.60

Cause Number: 90C01-1904-MF-000017

Plaintiff: WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Defendant: CODY A. STROUD A/K/ A CODY ALLEN STROUD and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Wells County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lots Numbered Twenty-three (23), Twenty-four (24), Twenty-five (25) as known and designated on the recorded plat of Allen’s Addition to ‘Markle, as per plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 2, page 69, in the Office of the Recorder of Wells County, Indiana.

Commonly Known as: 400 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MARKLE, IN 46770-9011

Parcel No. 90-04-06-503-036.000-017, 90-04-06-503-037.000-017

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

* An entire Sheriff’s Sale may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other county emergencies. If the entire Sheriff’s Sale is cancelled, each parcel will be cancelled. Each parcel will be assigned to the next available sale (normally 2 months from original sale). This will allow compliance with Indiana Code concerning posting, publication, and serving time frames. Also, new Sheriff’s Sale fees will be assessed and the parcels will be automatically re-advertised. The plaintiff will be responsible for the new fees and advertising costs.

Samer S. Zabaneh,

Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No.

Codilis Law, LLC

8050 Cleveland Place

Merrillville, IN 46410

Scott Holliday, Sheriff

By: Karen Thompson,

Jail Commander

Phone: 260/824.3426

Rockcreek Township

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

PLEASE SERVE:

CODY A. STROUD

A/K/A CODY ALLEN STROUD

400 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MARKLE, IN 46770-9011

CODY A. STROUD

A/K/A CODY ALLEN STROUD

10725 SOUTH WAYNE ROAD

WARREN, IN 46792-9635

nb 12/21, 12/28, 1/4

hspaxlp