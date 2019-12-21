TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale File number: 90-20-0007-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Wells County Courthouse First Floor, 102 W. Market St., Bluffton, IN

Judgment to be Satisfied: $37,315.50

Cause Number: 90D01-1907-MF-000022

Plaintiff: CITIZENS STATE BANK F/K/A/ PACESETTER BANK

Defendant: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BARBARA G WHALEY and KNOWN HEIR BERNARD WELCH, AND FIRST MERCHANTS BANK F/K/A JAB FINANCIAL BANK

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Wells County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

LOT NUMBERED NINE (9) AS KNOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE RECORDED PLAT OF SILVER’S SOUTH ADDITION TO THE TOWN (NOW CITY) OF BLUFFTON, EXCEPT THEREFROM 37 FEET OF EVEN WIDTH OFF OF THE EAST SIDE THEREOF. ALSO, LOT NUMBERED TEN (10) AS KNOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE RECORDED PLAT OF SILVER’S SOUTH ADDITION TO THE TOWN (NOW CITY) OF BLUFFTON. ALSO, LOT NUMBERED ELEVEN (11) AS KNOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE RECORDED PLAT OF SILVER’S SOUTH ADDITION TO THE TOWN (NOW CITY) OF BLUFFTON, EXCEPT THEREFROM 38 FEET OF EVEN WIDTH OFF OF THE WEST SIDE THEREOF.

Commonly Known as: 322 E. CENTRAL AVENUE, BLUFFTON, IN 46714

Parcel No. 90-08-04-518-014.000-004

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

* An entire Sheriff’s Sale may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other county emergencies. If the entire Sheriff’s Sale is cancelled, each parcel will be cancelled. Each parcel will be assigned to the next available sale (normally 2 months from original sale). This will allow compliance with Indiana Code concerning posting, publication, and serving time frames. Also, new Sheriff’s Sale fees will be assessed and the parcels will be automatically re-advertised. The plaintiff will be responsible for the new fees and advertising costs.

Craig E Beougher,

Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 24561-29

Welch & Company, LLC

400 North High Street

Suite 201

Muncie, IN 47308

(765) 282-9501

Scott Holliday, Sheriff

By: Karen Thompson,

Jail Commander

Phone: 260/824.3426

Harrison Township

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

PLEASE SERVE:

KNOWN HEIR,

BERNARD WELCH

322 E CENTRAL AVENUE

BLUFFTON, IN 46714

UNKNOWN HEIR OF

BARBARA G WHALEY

322 E CENTRAL AVE

BLUFFTON, IN 46714

FIRST MERCHANTS BANK

200 E JACKSON ST.

MUNCIE, IN 47305

