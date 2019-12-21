Filed: 11/25/2019 3:40 PM

Wells County Superior Court

Wells County, Indiana

IN THE WELLS

SUPERIOR COURT

THREE RIVERS FEDERAL )

CREDIT UNION, )

Plaintiff, )

CAUSE NO.

90D01-1909-MF-000033

v. )

THE ESTATE OF OSCAR D. )

RAMSEYER, TONYA )

BRINSON, ANNIE DAVIS, )

MONYA LAFOLLETTE, TRISH )

YEASER, UNKNOWN HEIRS )

AND DEVISEES OF OSCAR D. )

RAMSEYER, UNKNOWN )

OCCUPANTS, and UNITED )

STATES OF AMERICA – )

FARMERS HOME )

ADMINISTRATION, UNITED )

STATES DEPARTMENT )

OF AGRICULTURE, )

Defendants. )

NOTICE OF SUIT

The Plaintiff in the above-titled cause of action has filed its complaint and affidavit requesting service of summons by publication. Notice is hereby given as follows:

1. This Notice is directed to the following Defendants in this matter:

THE ESTATE OF

OSCAR D. RAMSEYER

TONYA BRINSON

ANNIE DAVIS

MONYA LAFOLLETTE

TRISH YEASER

UNKNOWN HEIRS AND

DEVISEES OF OSCAR D.

RAMSEYER; and

UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS

2. The name of the court, cause number and title of the case are shown above.

3. The name and address of the attorney for the Plaintiff seeking service is:

Steven J. Bradford

(22906-64)

Bradford Law Office

5746 Coventry Lane

Fort Wayne, Indiana 46804

4. The Plaintiff’s complaint seeks a judgment, foreclosure of the Plaintiff s mortgage on the real estate commonly known as 15 Garden Lane, Bluffton, Indiana 46714, and any improvements on it, and the payment of rents. The subject real estate is legally described as follows.

LOT NUMBERED EIGHTEEN (18) AS KNOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE RECORDED PLAT OF SLEEPY HOLLOW ADDITION NO. 1 IN WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA, REFERENCE BEING HAD TO PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 229 OF THE WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA RECORDS, NOW WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF BLUFFTON, WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA.

5. The Defendants must respond to the Plaintiff’s complaint in writing within thirty (30) days after the final published notice of this action. If the Defendants fail to do so, a judgment by default may be entered against the Defendants for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff.

Date: 12-18-19

Beth Davis

Clerk, Superior Court (Seal)

nb 12/21, 12/28, 1/4

