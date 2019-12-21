Filed: 11/25/2019 3:40 PM
Wells County Superior Court
Wells County, Indiana
IN THE WELLS
SUPERIOR COURT
THREE RIVERS FEDERAL )
CREDIT UNION, )
Plaintiff, )
CAUSE NO.
90D01-1909-MF-000033
v. )
THE ESTATE OF OSCAR D. )
RAMSEYER, TONYA )
BRINSON, ANNIE DAVIS, )
MONYA LAFOLLETTE, TRISH )
YEASER, UNKNOWN HEIRS )
AND DEVISEES OF OSCAR D. )
RAMSEYER, UNKNOWN )
OCCUPANTS, and UNITED )
STATES OF AMERICA – )
FARMERS HOME )
ADMINISTRATION, UNITED )
STATES DEPARTMENT )
OF AGRICULTURE, )
Defendants. )
NOTICE OF SUIT
The Plaintiff in the above-titled cause of action has filed its complaint and affidavit requesting service of summons by publication. Notice is hereby given as follows:
1. This Notice is directed to the following Defendants in this matter:
THE ESTATE OF
OSCAR D. RAMSEYER
TONYA BRINSON
ANNIE DAVIS
MONYA LAFOLLETTE
TRISH YEASER
UNKNOWN HEIRS AND
DEVISEES OF OSCAR D.
RAMSEYER; and
UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS
2. The name of the court, cause number and title of the case are shown above.
3. The name and address of the attorney for the Plaintiff seeking service is:
Steven J. Bradford
(22906-64)
Bradford Law Office
5746 Coventry Lane
Fort Wayne, Indiana 46804
4. The Plaintiff’s complaint seeks a judgment, foreclosure of the Plaintiff s mortgage on the real estate commonly known as 15 Garden Lane, Bluffton, Indiana 46714, and any improvements on it, and the payment of rents. The subject real estate is legally described as follows.
LOT NUMBERED EIGHTEEN (18) AS KNOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE RECORDED PLAT OF SLEEPY HOLLOW ADDITION NO. 1 IN WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA, REFERENCE BEING HAD TO PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 229 OF THE WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA RECORDS, NOW WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF BLUFFTON, WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA.
5. The Defendants must respond to the Plaintiff’s complaint in writing within thirty (30) days after the final published notice of this action. If the Defendants fail to do so, a judgment by default may be entered against the Defendants for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff.
Date: 12-18-19
Beth Davis
Clerk, Superior Court (Seal)
nb 12/21, 12/28, 1/4
