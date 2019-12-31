Kent A. Steffen, 64, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at his residence in Monroe.

Kent was born July 20, 1955, in Adams County, to Louis Steffen and Earleen B. Frauhiger Steffen. His parents preceded him in death.

Kent graduated from Adams Central High School in 1973. Following graduation, Kent was employed by BAE Systems in Fort Wayne, retiring in 2017.

He attended the Church of God in Decatur. He was a member of the Blue Creek Township Conservation Club and the NRA. Kent enjoyed gun collecting, hunting trips with his family, and antique car collecting. He enjoyed spending time with family at their lake cottage and having morning coffee with the guys at the water filtration plant in Monroe.

Kent is survived by his wife, Lisa A. Evans Steffen of Monroe. They were married in Bluffton Sept. 24, 2011.

Additional survivors include a brother, Keith (Marie) Steffen of Oregon City, Ore.; two stepchildren, Ian (Erin) Gilbert of Decatur and Shelby (Brian) Garcia of Hoagland; five grandchildren, Brendan and Carly Gilbert and Owen, Elliana, and Isla Garcia; two nephews, Daniel (Hillary) Steffen and Isaac Steffen, both of Oregon; a niece, Rachel (David) French of California; and a great-niece and great-nephew, Beatrice Steffen and Louis Steffen, both of Oregon.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the funeral home. There will be an additional hour of visitation prior to the service.

Steve Frauhiger will officiate at the service. Burial will take place at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorials made be made to the Adams County Cancer Coalition, 313 W. Jefferson St. #302, Decatur, IN 46733

Online condolences: www.goodwincaleharnish.com.

The Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.