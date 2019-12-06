Judy Ray Bierie, 73, of Plymouth, Indiana, passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 5, 2019, at Katherine Kasper Home in Plymouth.

Judy was born on Dec. 10, 1945, in Bluffton to Truman W. and Helen E. (Ray) Bierie. She attended Bluffton Harrison Elementary School and high School and enjoyed spending 10 years at Lake Tippecanoe in the summers.

Judy attended college at Ball State and received a Bachelor of Science in education and a Master of Arts in teaching in 1969. She was a member of the Ball State marching band and played in the first concert before a game on Wrigley Field. She was also a member of the Wind Ensemble.

After graduation from Ball State, Judy taught elementary music at Norwell and then moved to Plymouth, where she was the band and choir director for 31 years at Oregon-Davis Schools.

Judy was raised as a member of the Reformed Church in Bluffton. She attended Crossroads Evangelical Free Church in Plymouth where she was baptized and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bluffton.

Judy was a lifetime member of the Indiana State Teacher’s Association. She was a member of the Madame Alexander Doll Club since 1983 and enjoyed going to the conventions and talking to people about dolls.

She enjoyed going to concerts of all types, musicals and plays and she enjoyed traveling.

Judy loved being with her family. She had many friends in Bluffton and Plymouth who became family to her.

She is survived by a niece, Nicole Michelle Bierie of Waterford, Mich., a companion Richard Featherstone of Plymouth, and good friends, John & Terri Hensler and Dr. Joel & Lynn Schumacher of Plymouth.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gene Bierie.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, Dec. 9, at the First Baptist Church in Bluffton with Pastor Les Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made in Judy’s memory to the First Baptist Church in Bluffton.

Judy’s arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com