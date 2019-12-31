Judith A. Haggard (nee Burk), 84, passed away peacefully Dec. 26, 2019, at her home in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a former longtime resident of Wells County.

Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Haggard, devoted mother of Vicki Campbell and Mark (Daniel Brown) Haggard; loving grandmother of Allison (TJ) Buchan and Christopher Campbell; great-grandmother of Mason and Connor.

Graduate of Ball State University with a MS in education; loved educating students at Lincoln Grade School in Portland and Lancaster Elementary School. Member Delta Kappa Gamma; Wells County Library board past president, Sunday School teacher at Ossian United Methodist Church.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, 225 W. Adams St., Decatur, with visitation prior from noon to 1:30 p.m. Officiating will be Ted Ellis and burial will immediately follow in the Decatur Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, The Alzheimer’s Foundation, or Bluffton Methodist Church.

