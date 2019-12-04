Jay F. “Fred” Painter, 84, of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday morning, Dec. 3, 2019, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Fred was born Oct. 30, 1935, in Henry County to William F. Painter and Caroline Smith Harrington.

A 1953 graduate of Mooresville High School, Fred served in the Indiana National Guard. He was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 20 in Fort Wayne before retiring in 1990, with 40 years of service. He was a member of the First Church of Christ in Bluffton. Fred collected, restored and showed Ford Mustangs. He also enjoyed buying, restoring and selling lake cottages.

On May 22, 1959, in Bluffton, Fred and Mary Jo Gerber were married.

Survivors include his wife Mary Jo of Bluffton and three children; Rhonda (Bryan) Dalman of Indianapolis, Michael (Kathy) Painter of Bluffton and Douglas Painter of Bluffton. He was a proud grandpa to two granddaughters, Megan Painter of Indianapolis and Alison (Brandon) Green of Denver, Co.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Phillip Painter.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Brandon Kelley officiating.

Calling hours are from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com