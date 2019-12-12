Janet (Darby) Johnson, 85, a resident of Poneto, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Bluffton.

Janet was born on Sept. 24, 1934 in Portland, the daughter of Alvah and Vergie (Warnock) Harter. Janet worked at CTS in Berne for over 25 years. She was a member of West Walnut Street Church of Christ in Portland. Janet married Bill Johnson in 1978 and he survives.

Survivors include her husband, Bill Johnson of Poneto; two sons, Bart Darby (fiancée, Debbie Gardner) of Portland and Brett Darby (wife, Jean) of Portland; two daughters, Vicki Wickelman (husband, Howard) of Portland and Tammy (Darby) Mason of Ridgeville; two stepsons, Greg Johnson (wife, Lisa) of Malvern, Ark. and Aaron Johnson of Poneto; a stepdaughter, Pam Carrol (husband, Chad) of Phoenix, Ariz.; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 2-6 p.m. at Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Gil Alicea will officiate and burial will follow.

Memorials may be directed towards St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be sent to www.williamsonspencer.com