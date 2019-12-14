Home State & National News Impeachment charges head to House; Trump cries anew: ’Hoax’ Impeachment charges head to House; Trump cries anew: ’Hoax’ December 14, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Study shows more people dying at home State & National News Detroit tops list of hard-to-count cities ahead of census State & National News New Zealand trying to recover bodies on volcanic island