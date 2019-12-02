Home State & National News House panel will vote on Ukraine report as Trump mulls his defense House panel will vote on Ukraine report as Trump mulls his defense December 2, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Storm interrupts busiest travel weekend State & National News Man charged with shooting trooper State & National News Man gets 87 years of prison time in barbershop shooting