Gregory W. Martin, 39, a resident of Bluffton, passed away Monday morning Dec. 16, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital.

Greg was born in Aurora, Colo. on July 8, 1980. His father, August J. Martin Jr. of Lakespur, Colo., and Kay E. Dimmitt of Bluffton, survive.

Greg was a graduate of Norwell High School, Class of 2000. Following graduation, he attended Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne. He was employed at Pretzels Inc. in Bluffton for 12 years as a baker. In his spare time, Greg enjoyed golf, playing basketball, snow boarding in Colorado, watching movies, and studying Tong Sodo Karate Martial Arts.

Greg married Thelma J. Winkle in Bluffton on June 1, 2008; she survives in Bluffton. In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by two sisters, Stephanie (Ervin) Schuman and Jill K. Martin, both of Bluffton; a nephew, William Frederick Schuman of Bluffton; aunts and uncles, David (Mary) Luers of Lone Tree, Colo., and Mark (Pam) Dimmitt of Boulder, Colo.,; his mother-in-law, Sandy E. Winkle of Winchester; and his “Faithful Rescue Canine Zoe.”

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, 3220 E. Ind. 124, Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the Wells County Humane Society, 1613 W. Cherry St., Bluffton, IN 46714.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

