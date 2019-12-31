Gregory L. Foughty, 69, of Dayton, Ohio passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

He was born April 7, 1950 in Markle to Herman (Lloyd) and Martha (Jennings) Foughty. He graduated from Norwell High School in 1968. Greg retired from truck driving in 2017.

He enjoyed time with his wife of 35 years, Carolyn Sue (Wiley) Foughty, who preceded him in death. He also enjoyed spending time at the lake, fishing, golfing, and spending time with his family, along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and rooting for the Cubs.

He is survived by his mother, Martha (Jennings) Foughty of Ossian; daughter, Rachonna Richardson of Texas; along with three sisters, Teresa (Chester) Prater of Bluffton, Pastor Michelle (Dennis) Qualkenbush of Shoals, and Pastor Valarie (Alan) Foughty-Killion of Paoli; and two brothers, Clifford (Diane M.) Foughty of Rome City and Curtis (Karen) Foughty of Ossian.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Lloyd Foughty; brother, Geoffrey (Diane S.) Foughty; and nephew, Jordan Foughty.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

