Greg D. Shelley, 50, of Warren, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at his friend’s residence in Warren. He was born on Sunday, Dec. 8, 1968 in Oklahoma.

Survivors include father, Donald D. Shelley of Palmetto, Fla.; mother, Viola M. (Risley) Shelley of Oklahoma; daughter, Anna Shelley of Oklahoma; and brother, Scott (Theresa) Shelley of Warren.

A service will be at Warren United Church of Christ, 202 E. Second St., Warren at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 with Pastor Scott E. Nedberg officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.

