G. Douglas Davis, 81, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 5, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born July 14, 1938, in Salamanca, N.Y., to Walter W. Davis and Laura Jane (Reynolds) Davis. His parents preceded him in death.

Doug was raised in Jamestown, N.Y., where he was a graduate of Falconer High School. He studied at Nyack College in Nyack, N.Y. He attended Penn State University where he studied architectural/structural engineering and served in the United States Air Force.

Doug was a self-employed industrial marketing consultant. He is a former member of the First Church of the Nazarene and a current member of First Reformed Church in Bluffton. Doug was a lifelong singer. He liked barbershop and most recently sang southern gospel with his son Brad in The Chapel Quartet for seven years. He enjoyed flying, snow and water skiing, and classic British motorcars.

On Nov. 16, 1973, in Farmington Hills, Mich., Douglas and June Violet (Pope) Reading were married. His wife survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Brad (Brenda) Davis of Fort Wayne, and two stepdaughters, Joanne D. Schroeder and Julie Anne Foxx, both of Bluffton. He was the proud grandfather to six grandchildren — Jacob (Andrea) Foxx, Laura (Andrew) Richardson, Patrick (Anna) Davis, Jason (Karena) Schroeder, Ian (Courtney) Schroeder and Devin (Lindsay) Schroeder. He was the great-grandfather of nine great-grandchildren, with a 10th one on the way very soon.

A service to celebrate Doug’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Dr. Bryson “Gene” Bell officiating. Friends are encouraged to visit with the family from noon to 2 p.m. that day, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to American Heart Association or First Reformed Church.

Inurnment will take place at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.