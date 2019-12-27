Emmett E. Monroe Sr., 71, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday evening, Dec. 25, 2019 at his daughter’s residence in Bluffton.

Emmett was born in Jackson, Mich., on May 1, 1948 to LeLand F. Monroe and Donnabell J. (Hurford) Monroe. Both parents preceded him in death.

Emmett served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War from 1965 until 1969. After his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps, he then served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

A lifelong truck driver, Emmett retired in 2003. He was a lover of life, and enjoyed anything outdoors, especially fishing, camping, and hunting with his grandsons. He was a huge NASCAR fan who never missed an opportunity to spend time with his family.

Survivors include his children, Donna (Ernest) Moore of Las Vegas, Nev., Emmett Monroe Jr. of Jackson, Mich., Tony (Trudy) Phipps of Spencerville, Ind., Deborah (Darrel) Nusbaumer of Bluffton, Denise (Jeff) Geisel of Geneva, and Tod (Pam) Phipps of Muncie; a sister, Flossie Cox of Jackson, Mich.; two brothers, Tomey Monroe and Rex (DeeAnn) Monroe, both of Quincy, Mich.; 22 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren; and his former spouse of 30 years, JauNeanne E. (Markley) Monroe of Bluffton.

In addition to his birth parents, Emmett was preceded in death by the man he called “Dad”, John C. DeForest, and a daughter, Tammy Beckler.

Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, from 10 a.m. until noon at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial in Bluffton, followed immediately by a memorial service at noon with military rites conducted by the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton in conjunction with the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard. Dr. Bryson E. “Gene” Bell will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wells Community Boys and Girls Club.

