Dr. Donald H. Ping, 94, of Warren, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

Dr. Ping graduated from Warren Central High School in Indianapolis. He served in the U.S. Army’s 37th Infantry Division during World War II, participating in campaigns in the Solomon Islands and the Philippines in the Pacific Theater.

After returning from the war, he earned a degree in chemical engineering from Purdue University. His first career was at Reynolds Metals Co. in Arkansas, then at Western Electric in Indianapolis.

He earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree at Lincoln College of Chiropractic in 1956 and taught chemistry there. He began his practice in Warren in 1957, where he served until he retired in 2009.

He was born April 24, 1925, in Indianapolis, to Carlos and Geraldine Harper Ping. He married Dorothy Palmer Dec. 25, 1956, at Christ Church in Indianapolis. His wife survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Anita (Mark) Wickersham of Huntington; a son, Dr. Gregory (Shelly) Ping of Huntington; and three grandchildren, Stephanie (Nathan) Hollister of Lafayette, Julia Ping of Huntington, and Andrew Wickersham of Tucson, Ariz.

Dr. Ping was one of the founders of the Salamonie Summer Festival in Warren and was the festival’s first grand marshal.

He served as an emergency medical technician in the early 1980s. He also served in the Indiana Guard Reserve.

He enjoyed writing and authored two books which chronicled the World War II experiences of himself and others. He also compiled multiple genealogies.

He enjoyed singing as a member of the Markle Barbershoppers for several years. He was an active member of the Warren Church of Christ, where he served as a deacon, board member, organist, and sang in the choir. He served on mission trips to Mexico and the Philippines and was a member of the Christian Chiropractors Association.

Calling will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, in the Applegate Chapel at Heritage Pointe of Warren, 801 N. Huntington Ave. in Warren. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

Preferred memorials are to the Christian Chiropractors Association, 2550 Stover, B-102; Fort Collins, CO 80525-4642.

Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.

Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com