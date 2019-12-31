Dana Pursley, 79, of Ossian passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

She was born on Nov. 27, 1940, in Berne, a daughter of the late Ervin L. and Margaret J. (Steiner) Schindler. She graduated from Berne High School in 1958.

She worked as the owner and operator of the Ossian Deli since 1986. She was a member at Fairview Church of God and greatly enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving family include her sons, Jim Fryback and Brad (Tina) Pursley; grandchildren, Josh (Starr), Justin (Jessica), and Amber Fryback, Whitley Pursley, and Ava Johnson; a great grandchild, Bentley; and a brother, Brian (Donna) Schindler.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her granddaughter, Amy Meyer.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian with visitation one hour prior.

Visitation will also be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian. Memorials may be made to Fairview Church of God.

