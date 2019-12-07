Corey James Baumgartner, 25, of Berne, Ind., passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 5, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on Jan. 3, 1994, in Bluffton, to James Baumgartner and Lisa Grogg Baumgartner.

Corey was full of life. He cherished his family and enjoyed arguing with his older sister. Corey loved different types of water sports, fishing, and was an avid bowler. He loved to sing but couldn’t hit a note; his mom loved to hear him sing. Corey had a special place in his heart for his nieces, nephews, all young children, and “old people.” He loved to make people laugh and loved laughing himself. He was always the class clown no matter where he was at.

He is survived by his parents, James and Lisa Baumgartner of Berne; a son, Kaben James Emory Tullis of Bluffton; a sister, Kassie (Leander) Schwartz of Bluffton; his paternal grandmother, Gwen Adkins of Berne; and his nieces and nephews, Morgan Lynn, Ella Nichole, Alex Parker, and Mason Elias Schwartz.

Corey is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ed McCoin; his maternal grandmother, Debra Murray; and his paternal grandfather, Herbert Baumgartner.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel of the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Berne with Pastor Steve Sutton officiating. Burial will follow in the M.R.E. Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel of the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Berne and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Preferred memorials are to be made to the family (with checks payable to Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes).

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of at the Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel of the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Berne.