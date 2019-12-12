Colleen Lane, 63, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday evening, Dec. 10, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Colleen was born in Harlan, Ky., to Dillard and Grace Vaughn Napier; both parents preceded her in death. She married Harry Lane in Ossian on Jan. 18, 1974; he survives.

Colleen attended Norwell High School and enjoyed cooking. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include two daughters, Kristy Lane of Bluffton and Grace (Mike) Fredrick of Fort Wayne; a brother, Ben (Dawsie) Napier of Bluffton; five grandchildren, Trae Lane, Jesse (Danielle) Fredrick, Trevor Fredrick, Noah Fredrick, and Xena Stevens; and two great-grandchildren, Lilly Fredrick and Oliver Andrews, along with another great-granddaughter due in March of 2020, Dahlia Fredrick.

Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 13, from 3 to 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Fred Lucabaugh will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

