Arleta Jean Dowty, 88, of Bluffton, and formerly of Ossian left this life on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

Jean was born in Elkhart County on July 3, 1931, the daughter of Noah and Anna (Chokey) Moneyheffer. She graduated from New Paris High School in 1949, and married her high school sweetheart, Vernon Dowty, June 6, 1953.

They had been married 64 years when he died in November 2017.

At the time of her death, Jean resided at River Terrace Retirement Community.

Although she was primarily a homemaker, earlier in life Jean also did laundry for medical offices, made custom draperies and did housecleaning. Later, Jean enjoyed going to garage sales and doing crafts of many kinds, especially quilting and crocheting. With her husband, Jean enjoyed camping and playing cards in groups. She was the church cook for many years at Grace Baptist Church in Bluffton where she had been a member for more than 30 years.

Jean is survived by her son, Bill (Phyllis) of Ossian. She has one grandson, Samuel (Cassie) and three great grandchildren, Grayson, Raelynne and Lyla, all of Ossian. She has one sister, Bonnie (Bob) Culp, of Goshen, and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Harold Moneyheffer.

Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian. Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church, Bluffton. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.