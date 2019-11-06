William T. “Bud” Walden, 92, of Liberty Center, a former resident of Jackson Township in Wells County, passed away at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born April 7, 1927, in Barren County, Ky., to James T. Walden and Stella May Poynter Walden. He married Alice Marie Earhart Sept. 23, 1950, in Bluffton; the two have celebrated 69 years of marriage.

Bud worked at Fisher Body for 14 years. He owned and operated Walden Auto Parts Salvage and Wrecking for 30 years and formerly worked at North American Aviation and Camp Atterbury. He enjoyed racing, working on cars and traveling.

Loving survivors include his wife, Alice Marie Earhart Walden of Liberty Center; three sons, James T. (Darlene) Walden of Poneto, Ted L. (Vicki) Walden of Montpelier, and Randy G. Walden of Decatur; four daughters, Sharon K. (Bill) Gaskill of Angola; Brenda L. Buzzard (Jack) Ahern of Montpelier; Pamela S. (George) Doty of Angola, and Vickie M. (Darwin) Bennett of Liberty Center; 35 grandchildren and 57 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Patricia Akovenko and Marcella Walden, both of Indianapolis.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, Carl Walden, Nina Keith, Evelyn J. Chambers and Mary Alice Walden.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier.

A service to celebrate Bud’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the funeral home with Norm Fuller officiating. Interment will follow in the Miller Cemetery in rural Poneto.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

