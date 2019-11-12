Vernon, a long-time resident of Ossian and Markle, died peacefully at home on Nov. 6, 2019.

Born on Feb. 8, 1927, in Fort Wayne, he graduated from South Side High School in Fort Wayne and then received a degree in pharmacy from Purdue University in 1952.

Vernon was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Joann A. Byer. He was a devoted husband, family man and very proud of his three daughters Michelle, Tamera and Teresa.

Vernon was a likeable and friendly guy who was well loved by the Ossian Community. He was especially known for his sense of humor and he had a special gift of making everyone feel welcome. He could take any situation and see the fun side of life and make people laugh and was known as a “ham”.

He was very active in Ossian where he owned Byer Drug Store for many years. It was much more than the corner drug store. It was a popular soda shop and a gathering place for students and people of all ages. Many people over the years reminisced about the camaraderie and time spent enjoying milkshakes, green rivers, malts and ice cream sodas.

Many weren’t aware, but Vernon always made sure that his community was cared for with his giving nature and service to others. If someone was in need, he would help and provide them with the medication they desperately needed at a cost they could afford. He cared about people and their health more than the bottom line of his store.

After moving from Ossian, Vernon also owned the Markle Pharmacy and the Warren Pharmacy and continued his support of those communities as well.

In addition, Vernon loved nature and originally studied Forestry at Purdue. He had a passionate love for the outdoors which often took him hunting, fishing, boating and more.

He is survived his eldest daughter, Michelle Borthwick, and twin daughters Teresa Byer and Tamera Byer-Kinnaird. Also surviving are his grandchildren Hans Winterhalter, Liam Kinnaird. and Shanah McLaughlin.

Vernon served in the 8th U.S. Army during World War II as a staff sergeant of the 304th Signal Battalion in the Pacific and Japan.

Vernon was an avid lover of all animals, and at the time of his death was caring for his adored five cats. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Helping Paws Pet Haven, P.O. Box 5261, Huntington, IN 46750. Donations can also be made online at hpph.org

There will be a short service by Pastor Rick Smalling followed by a commemorative military graveside ceremony at 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian. This is a public event and those who knew Vernon are invited to come and pay their respects.