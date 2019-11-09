Thomas H. Sadler, 78, of Markle, a former resident of Uniondale, passed away peacefully at his residence at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Tom was a 1959 graduate of Lafayette Central High School. He was a member of Markle Church of Christ and the Zanesville Lions Club.

Tom had worked in heavy construction for John Dehner Inc. for more than 40 years. He enjoyed being creative in making playful events for his family and friends and also enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He was an exceptionally loving husband, father and grandpa “Poppy.” Tom was known for his generosity, fun-loving spirit, and was an example of Christian faith for all who knew him.

Tom was born Feb. 9, 1941, in Fort Wayne, to Harley R. and Irene M. (Rushart) Sadler. He was united in marriage to Louise Bradbury July 9, 1960, in Zanesville. His wife survives.

Additional survivors include three daughters, Christine A. Patton of Fort Wayne, Dana L. (Rick) Hoopingarner of Bluffton, and Gaye L. (Chad) McMillan of Uniondale; three sisters, Janeece St. John of Fort Wayne, Lucy (Jacques) Thibeault of Fort Wayne, and Debi (Joe) Hall of Fort Wayne; a sister-in-law, Peggy Sadler of Fort Wayne; and nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Roger Sadler.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, with additional visitation from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, both at the Markle Church of Christ, 455 E. Morse St. in Markle. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, following visitation at the Markle Church of Christ.

Interment will be at the Hoverstock Cemetery at a later date.