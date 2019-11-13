STATE OF INDIANA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
CAUSE NO.
90C01-1911-PL-000033
JAMES C. BOOTS, )
Plaintiff, )
v. )
HURB L. FULLER and KAREN
CHRISTINE FULLER,
DECEASED; JEANNE FULLER;
DAVID FULLER; DONN BOOTS;
KAREN BOOTS; BONNIE PACE;
LARRY FULLER; GARNET
LANTZ; PATTI DAVIDSON;
REBECCA ALFORD; MATT
BOOTS; THE UNKNOWN
HUSBAND OR WIFE, WIDOWER
OR WIDOW, AND/OR THE
UNKNOWN CHILDREN,
DESCENDANTS, HEIRS,
REPRESENTATIVES, DEVISEES,
LEGATEES, EXECUTORS OF
THE LAST WILL,
ADMINISTRATORS OF THE
ESTATE, TRUSTEES,
RECEIVERS, CREDITORS,
LESSEES, SUCCESSORS IN
INTEREST AND ASSIGNS OF
EACH OF THE ABOVE-NAMED
AND OTHERWISE DESCRIBED
AND DESIGNATED
DEFENDANTS; ALL PERSONS
CLAIMING FROM, THROUGH,
OR UNDER THE ABOVE
NAMED DEFENDANTS, ALL OF
WHOM ARE UNKNOWN TO THE
PLAINTIFF;,
Defendants. )
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
This summons is to the defendants above named, and to any other person who may be concerned.
You are notified that you have been sued in the Wells Circuit Court, 102 West Market Street, Suite 302, Bluffton, telephone number 260-824-6485, in an action entitled Complaint to Quiet Title by the person named above as Plaintiff. This summons by publication is specifically directed to the above-named Defendants whose whereabouts are unknown.
The named Plaintiff is represented by Colin Z. Andrews, #26767-49, Andrews & Crell, P.C., 116 South Main Street, Bluffton, IN 46714; 260-824-4049.
The nature of this suit against you is for a Complaint to Quiet Title, a copy of which can be found in the in the Court file indicated above.
An answer or other response in writing to the complaint must be filed either by you or your attorney within 30 days after the third publication, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be rendered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff.
Dated: 11/8/2019.
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
Colin Z. Andrews, #26767-49
Andrews & Crell, P.C.
116 South Main Street
Bluffton, IN 46714
Telephone: 260-824-4049
Attorney for Plaintiff
