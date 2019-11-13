STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO.

90C01-1911-PL-000033

JAMES C. BOOTS, )

Plaintiff, )

v. )

HURB L. FULLER and KAREN

CHRISTINE FULLER,

DECEASED; JEANNE FULLER;

DAVID FULLER; DONN BOOTS;

KAREN BOOTS; BONNIE PACE;

LARRY FULLER; GARNET

LANTZ; PATTI DAVIDSON;

REBECCA ALFORD; MATT

BOOTS; THE UNKNOWN

HUSBAND OR WIFE, WIDOWER

OR WIDOW, AND/OR THE

UNKNOWN CHILDREN,

DESCENDANTS, HEIRS,

REPRESENTATIVES, DEVISEES,

LEGATEES, EXECUTORS OF

THE LAST WILL,

ADMINISTRATORS OF THE

ESTATE, TRUSTEES,

RECEIVERS, CREDITORS,

LESSEES, SUCCESSORS IN

INTEREST AND ASSIGNS OF

EACH OF THE ABOVE-NAMED

AND OTHERWISE DESCRIBED

AND DESIGNATED

DEFENDANTS; ALL PERSONS

CLAIMING FROM, THROUGH,

OR UNDER THE ABOVE

NAMED DEFENDANTS, ALL OF

WHOM ARE UNKNOWN TO THE

PLAINTIFF;,

Defendants. )

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

This summons is to the defendants above named, and to any other person who may be concerned.

You are notified that you have been sued in the Wells Circuit Court, 102 West Market Street, Suite 302, Bluffton, telephone number 260-824-6485, in an action entitled Complaint to Quiet Title by the person named above as Plaintiff. This summons by publication is specifically directed to the above-named Defendants whose whereabouts are unknown.

The named Plaintiff is represented by Colin Z. Andrews, #26767-49, Andrews & Crell, P.C., 116 South Main Street, Bluffton, IN 46714; 260-824-4049.

The nature of this suit against you is for a Complaint to Quiet Title, a copy of which can be found in the in the Court file indicated above.

An answer or other response in writing to the complaint must be filed either by you or your attorney within 30 days after the third publication, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be rendered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff.

Dated: 11/8/2019.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Colin Z. Andrews, #26767-49

Andrews & Crell, P.C.

116 South Main Street

Bluffton, IN 46714

Telephone: 260-824-4049

Attorney for Plaintiff

nb 11/3, 11/20, 11/27

hspaxlp