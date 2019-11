Steven W. Miller, 63, of Ossian, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at his home.

Survivors include his wife, Connie; two daughters, Autumn (Shaun) McDermott and Ashley (Jonathan) Porter, three grandchildren; two brothers, Reginal Meade and Rodney (Beth) Ward; and two sisters, Janet Davies and Evelyn (Steve) Asher.

Viewing is from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd. in Fort Wayne.