Ronald M. Walburn, 74, of Bluffton, passed away Monday morning, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Ron was born in Bluffton on March 19, 1945, to Ralph and Chella Lockwood Walburn. He married Rochelle E. Lenwell in Bluffton on Feb. 14, 1965; she survives.

A 1963 graduate of Bluffton High School, Ron owned and operated his own dairy farm, Quabache Holsteins Dairy, for 40 years. After selling the dairy farm in 1989, Ron spent the next several years working at Manville in Bluffton, TI Automotive in Ossian, and then retired after working at Lowes in Bluffton and Fort Wayne.

Ron was a member of the Circle W Horse Club in Wells County. He also enjoyed traveling and gardening and had a love for trees and birds and was a big Purdue Boilermaker fan. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by a son, Kevin (Marcie) Walburn of Roanoke; two granddaughters, Eliza (Kreigh) Williams and Madalyn (Charlie) Schueler; a grandson, Samuel Walburn; and four great-grandchildren, Hazel and Theodore Williams, and Henry and Ivy Schueler.

Aside from his parents, Ron was also preceded in death by a son, Daniel B. Walburn; and two brothers, Robert and Roger Walburn.

Per Ron’s request, there will be no public services. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Ron’s memory may be made to Visiting Nurse of Fort Wayne.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com