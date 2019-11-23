Robert Andrew Beavans, 94, passed away at 1:04 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

He was born Feb. 7, 1925, in Wells County, to Jess Beavans and Nellie Mann Beavans. He married Lucille Beymer Beavans, Nov. 2, 1946, in Upland. His wife survives.

Robert was a 1943 graduate of Jackson Center High School. He served his country during World War II in the United States Army. He was a longtime Wells County farmer and milked cows for 35 years. He was a former school bus driver for Jackson Center.

Over the years he faithfully attended the Uniondale United Methodist Church. Robert was a member of the Good Sam Club (the world’s largest RV organization), the Newmar Camping Club, the Dairy Herd Information Association (DHIA), and served on the Milk Marketing Board.

He enjoyed playing pool in his free time and was a part of the Heritage Pointe pool team.

Loving survivors in addition to his wife include three daughters, Dianna (Loren) Folk of Roanoke, Connie (Richard) Clark of Ossian, and Carolyn (David) Cossairt of Huntington; a sister, Becky Shovlin of Fort Wayne; a sister-in-law, Janet Beavans of Warren; and six grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, Wilma Constable, Barbara Falk, Burlin Beavans, and Roger Beavans.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember in the Applegate Chapel at Heritage Pointe. 801 Huntington Ave. in Warren, from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.

A service to celebrate Robert’s life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, in the Applegate Chapel at Heritage Pointe. There will be viewing one hour prior to the service. Chaplain Gerald Moreland will officiate at the service. Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

Preferred memorials are to Family LifeCare, 108 S. Jefferson St., Berne, IN 46711

Arrangements are being handled by the Glancy-H. Brown and Son Funeral Home in Warren.

Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com