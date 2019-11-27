WELLS COUNTY

HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

1600 W. Washington St.

Bluffton, IN 46714

Phone: (260) 824-6430

Fax: (260) 824-6431

REQUIREMENTS FOR BIDDING

Bid Date: December 16, 2019

Time: 9:30 A.M.

Place: Wells County Carnegie Annex

Bids can also be received in the Wells County Auditor’s office at 102 W. Market Suite, Suite 205, Bluffton, IN 46714 by 9:00am on Monday, December 16, 2019.

– All bids to be submitted on Wells County Bid Form 1.

– All bids to be accompanied by a 10% bond or certified check in the amount of 10% of the bid. (Out-of-state companies must have checks.)

– Only one item per envelope. Do not include the bids for more than one item in any envelope. Each bid is to be in a separate envelope.

The Board of Wells County Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids, or to accept the one which, in their judgment, will be in the best interest of Wells County being the best and/or lowest responsive and responsible bidder for each line or class of materials.

COUNTY HIGHWAY

SUPERVISOR’S REQUISITION

STONE — 45,000 tons or less various sizes of stone including screenings. Stone to meet the approval of the Wells County Commissioners and INDOT.

Josh Cotton

Wells County Highway Dept.

Supervisor

nb 11/27, 12/5; oj, 11/28, 12/5

hspaxlp