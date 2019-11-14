Ralph W. Kizer, 72, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 12, 2019, at Signature Health and Rehabilitation Center in Bluffton.

Ralph was born Oct. 19, 1947, in Bluffton to Paul W. and S. Charlotte Bonner Kizer. He attended Petroleum School and graduated from Southern Wells High School. A life-long farmer, Ralph was well known and attended many Beck’s Seeds events and meetings. He attended Reiffsburg United Methodist Church and then Living Water United Church.

Survivors include his sister, Carol Huffman of Bluffton; two nieces, Michelle Neal and Dawn Huffman; two great-nieces, Sierra Neal and Jessie (Josh) Jones; and a great-great-niece, Aleeah Neal.

Funeral services for Ralph will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Clark Stoller officiating. Burial will follow at Stahl Cemetery, close to the family farm.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com