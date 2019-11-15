BIENNIAL REGIONAL
SERVICES STATEGIC PLAN
Notice of Public Hearing
to Take Public Testimony
The Biennial Regional Service Strategic Plan is prepared bi-annually pursuant to IC 31-26-6. Region 7, consisting of Dearborn, Decatur, Jefferson, Ohio, Ripley and Switzerland Counties’ Department of Child Service is seeking Public Testimony on the provision of Child Protection services, local service needs and system change. The services will be targeted to the individual needs of children identified by the Department of Child Services or children alleged or adjudicated as children in need of services or delinquent.
To accommodate a large number of potential speakers, testimony will be limited to 3 minutes per speaker and will be given in the order of signature on the Sign-in Sheet available the day of the Hearing. Submission of written comments/testimony is encouraged at the time of the Hearing.
Public Testimony on: Region 7 Biennial Regional Services Strategic Plan
Date: Friday, December 13th, 2019
Time: 1:00 pm EST
Location: Delaware County Department of Child Services, 3600 W. Kilgore Avenue, Suite 600, Muncie, IN 47304
nb 11/15
