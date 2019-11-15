BIENNIAL REGIONAL

SERVICES STATEGIC PLAN

Notice of Public Hearing

to Take Public Testimony

The Biennial Regional Service Strategic Plan is prepared bi-annually pursuant to IC 31-26-6. Region 7, consisting of Dearborn, Decatur, Jefferson, Ohio, Ripley and Switzerland Counties’ Department of Child Service is seeking Public Testimony on the provision of Child Protection services, local service needs and system change. The services will be targeted to the individual needs of children identified by the Department of Child Services or children alleged or adjudicated as children in need of services or delinquent.

To accommodate a large number of potential speakers, testimony will be limited to 3 minutes per speaker and will be given in the order of signature on the Sign-in Sheet available the day of the Hearing. Submission of written comments/testimony is encouraged at the time of the Hearing.

Public Testimony on: Region 7 Biennial Regional Services Strategic Plan

Date: Friday, December 13th, 2019

Time: 1:00 pm EST

Location: Delaware County Department of Child Services, 3600 W. Kilgore Avenue, Suite 600, Muncie, IN 47304

nb 11/15

hspaxlp