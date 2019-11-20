Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Bluffton-Harrison MSD, Wells County, Indiana that the proper legal officers will consider the following additional appropriation in excess of the budget for the current year at their regular meeting place at Bluffton-Harrison MSD Central Office, 805 East Harrison Street, Bluffton, Indiana 46714 at 6:00 p.m., on the 4th day of December, 2019.

Fund Name: Education Fund

Major Budget Classification: Amount Requested

Regular Programs $300,000.00

Total for Education Fund: $300,000.00

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a certified copy of the action taken.

Dated November 18, 2019 Brent Hiday

Secretary, Board of School Trustees

Bluffton-Harrison MSD

nb 11/20

hspaxlp