Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of the Wells County Public Library (the “Library”) located in Wells County, Indiana, that the proper legal officers of the Wells County Council (the “Board”) will meet at in the lower level Meeting Room at the Wells County Courthouse Annex, 223 West Washington Street, Bluffton, Indiana 46714, at the hour of 7:00 p.m. (Local Time) on December 3, 2019, to consider the Library’s additional appropriation of the proceeds of the Library’s General Obligation Bonds of 2019. The Library considers such additional appropriation necessary to meet the need existing at this time:

An appropriation in the amount of $3,000,000 of Library Bond proceeds (the “Library Bonds”) and all investment earnings thereon, on account of the renovation of and improvements to the Library, including site, safety and security improvements and the purchase of equipment (the “Project”) in the Library district, including the incidental expenses necessary to be incurred in connection with the Project and the issuance of the Library Bonds on account thereof. The funds to meet such additional appropriation are to be provided by the issuance and sale of the Library’s Bonds.

The foregoing appropriation is in addition to all appropriations provided for in the Library’s existing budget and tax levy, and a need for such appropriation exists by reason of the inadequacy of the present buildings to provide necessary library facilities in the Library district.

Taxpayers of the library district appearing at the meeting shall have the right to be heard in respect to said additional appropriation.

Dated this 4th day of November, 2019.

/s/Lisa McCormick,

Auditor of Wells County

