STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO.

90C01-1911-EU-000045

IN THE MATTER OF THE )

ESTATE OF )

ROBERT L. HALTERMAN, )

Deceased )

Notice is hereby given that Catherine L. Halterman was, on the 12th day of November, 2019, appointed personal representative of the estate of Robert L. Halterman, deceased, who died on January 24, 2019, and was authorized to administer said estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 12th day of November, 2019.

Beth Davis

Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court

Mark S. Burry

Attorney No. 17254-01

Miller, Burry & Brown, P.C.

113 N. 2nd Street/P.O. Box 470

Decatur, Indiana 46733

(260) 724-2154

Attorney for Estate

nb 11/20, 11/27

hspaxlp