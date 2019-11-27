NOTICE OF SUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION
IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT
OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA
ESTATE NO.
90C01-1911-ES-000003
Notice is hereby given that APRIL D. ROBERTS was on November 20, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the estate of CHAD D. BOYLE, deceased, who died on October 16, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer this estate with Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against the estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.
Witness my hand and the seal of the Court November 20th, 2019.
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
Roy R. Johnson
Attorney No. 4937-90
ANDREWS & CRELL, PC
116 South Main Street
Bluffton, Indiana 46714
Telephone: (260) 824-4049
Facsimile: (260) 827-5099
E-mail: royrjohnson@adamswells.com
Attorneys for Personal Representative
nb 11/27, 12/4
hspaxlp