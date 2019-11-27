NOTICE OF SUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

ESTATE NO.

90C01-1911-ES-000003

Notice is hereby given that APRIL D. ROBERTS was on November 20, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the estate of CHAD D. BOYLE, deceased, who died on October 16, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer this estate with Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against the estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.

Witness my hand and the seal of the Court November 20th, 2019.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Roy R. Johnson

Attorney No. 4937-90

ANDREWS & CRELL, PC

116 South Main Street

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

Telephone: (260) 824-4049

Facsimile: (260) 827-5099

E-mail: royrjohnson@adamswells.com

Attorneys for Personal Representative

nb 11/27, 12/4

hspaxlp