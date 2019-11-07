STATE OF INDIANA )
)SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
CAUSE NO.
90C01-1910-MI-000026
IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF: )
ALLEIGH LEW AYERS TUCKER )
Petitioner )
NOTICE OF PETITION
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
ALLEIGH LEW AYERS TUCKER whose mailing address is: 3602 East 2nd St., Petroleum, IN 46778 in the WELLS County, Indiana, hereby gives notice that ALLEIGH LEW AYERS TUCKER has filed a petition in the WELLS Court requesting that her name be changed to Rozali Luna Lew Devereaux.
Notice is further given that the hearing will be held on said Petition on NOVEMBER 13, 2019, AT 1:00 P.M.
Petitioner
October 17, 2019
KW Kiracofe
Judicial Officer
nb 11/7, 11/9, 11/12
hspaxlp