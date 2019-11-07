STATE OF INDIANA )

)SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO.

90C01-1910-MI-000026

IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF: )

ALLEIGH LEW AYERS TUCKER )

Petitioner )

NOTICE OF PETITION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

ALLEIGH LEW AYERS TUCKER whose mailing address is: 3602 East 2nd St., Petroleum, IN 46778 in the WELLS County, Indiana, hereby gives notice that ALLEIGH LEW AYERS TUCKER has filed a petition in the WELLS Court requesting that her name be changed to Rozali Luna Lew Devereaux.

Notice is further given that the hearing will be held on said Petition on NOVEMBER 13, 2019, AT 1:00 P.M.

Petitioner

October 17, 2019

KW Kiracofe

Judicial Officer

nb 11/7, 11/9, 11/12

hspaxlp