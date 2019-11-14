Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 26th day of November, 2019, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Old to New 4U Copr., 6766 E 1000 N, Ossian, IN 46777 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: R-1

Proposed Variance: To reduce side yard setbacks from 5’ to 4’ on 4 lots for duplexes.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 306 Davis Rd., Ossian, Indiana 46777

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 0.87 acres in the NW quarter of Section 15 Township 28N Range 12E in Jefferson Township.

Dated this 8th day of November, 2019

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

